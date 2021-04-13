WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley got a strong performance on the mound from sophomore Dylan Holmes to pick up a 3-1 victory over North Judson in the consolation game of the Kougar Klassic on Saturday morning.
Holmes allowed just one hit over seven innings, striking out eight and walking two. It was a much-needed performance by the Kougars (3-3), who threw nearly 300 pitches several hours earlier in a 19-11 loss to Rensselaer Central.
The Kougars scored a single run in the first inning and two more in the third to give Holmes a cushion. Ryan Tinnel was 2 for 2 and Tyler Feddeler had an RBI double. Caden Dykhuizen also drove in a run with a single and Andrew Parker was 1 for 2.
Kougars drop NCC opener by 9-0 final
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley was held to three singles in its 9-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference loss to Highland Monday, April 12.
Caden Dykhuizen, Luke Richie and Colton Pribyl had hits for KVHS, which fell behind 6-0 after the second inning. Max Hunter suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs over three innings of work. He allowed nine hits and a walk and struck out two.
Reliever Andrew Parker scattered five hits over four innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed no earned runs.
Prep Softball
Lady Kougars stay unbeaten in NCC
MUNSTER — .Carmen Rosado had a pair of home runs with four RBIs and winning pitcher MaryKate Shultz also blasted a home run to highlight Kankakee Valley’s 12-7 win over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster Monday, April 12.
Shultz went the distance in the circle, striking out 12 and allowing six earned runs on 11 hits. She was 2 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and JoJo Short, Abbi Wilhelm and Lexi Broyles had doubles.
The Kougars (4-1, 3-0 in the NCC) managed 12 hits, with Mady Peterson going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Carly Basham added a single and scored three runs and Hayley Alexander and Elyse Starr had hits.
Trailing 3-1, KV stormed ahead behind an eight-run third inning and held a 12-6 lead through six innings.
Prep Golf
Adams, Andree lead KV golfers in opener
LAKE VILLAGE — The Kankakee Valley boys’ golf team got solid scores from Caden Adams and Drew Andree ini leading the Kougars to a 183-283 win over host North Newton last Thursday. Adams shot a 42, while Andree finished with a 43 at Lugene Links in Lake Village.Tyler Bakker shot a 47, with Hayden Myers and Caleb Swallow each shooting a 51.
PRs for Andree, Adams at 3-way meet
WINAMAC — Drew Andree fired a personal-best round of 37 and Caden Adams shot a PR score of 38 in leading Kankakee Valley’s golf team to a triangular win on April 12.
The Kougars shot a 180 to easily defeat host Winamac, which had a 217. Covenant Christian of DeMotte had a 219.
Tyler Bakker added a 51 to KV’s score and Swallow shot a 54.