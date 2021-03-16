RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central all-regional lineman Max Korniak will participate in the 2021 North/South All-Star football game this summer.
The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced its 2021 all-star team rosters last week.
Region IV had 10 players, including Korniak, who served as the Bombers’ starting center, selected to the 46 player North roster.
Region IV players named to the North team to serve as Korniak’s teammates were Lafayette Harrison running back Omarion Dixon, Lafayette Central Catholic offensive lineman Wade Hardebeck, Harrison wide receiver Zion King, Peter John Charles of Logansport, Pioneer free safety Addai Lewellen, North Judson offensive lineman Dylan Marin, West Lafayette free safety Sam Schott, Lafayette Jeff defensive tackle Kayden Sowders and McCutcheon defensive end Zaiden Zurfas.
Twin Lakes manager Kyle Canen will also participate.
These representatives will join Region IV coaches Brian Nay, head coach at Central Catholic, and Jamie Sailors, assistant coach at Logansport, who were selected to the North coaching staff.
The 55th annual North/South All-Star Classic will take place on Friday, July 9 in Indianapolis.
Korniak was a part of four Bomber squads that won 30 games in all, including a 7-5 finish last season. RCHS reached the sectional championship game in each of the last two seasons with Korniak anchoring the offensive line.
Region IV includes 30 area schools Attica, Benton Central, Carroll (Flora), Lewis Cass, Caston, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frankfort, Frontier, Lafayette Harrison, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, McCutcheon, North Judson, North Newton, North White, Pioneer, Rensselaer Central, Rochester, Seeger, South Newton, Tri-County, Twin Lakes, West Central, West Lafayette and Winamac.