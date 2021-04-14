RENSSELAER — The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution recently honored two local students as Chapter winners in the DAR Junior American Art and Creative Expression Contest.
Kelsey Kohlhagen of Rensselaer received the Chapter Award for her entry in the Artistry category of the contest with a stamp design. Kendra Kohlhagen received the Chapter Award in the Creative Expression category with her entry of poetry.
Both entries commemorated the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower ship.
Kelsey participated at the 11th-grade level and sister Kendra is in the seventh grade. Both entries were forwarded to the state level competition.
The Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a new topic this fall for the next contest highlighting an event in our American history.
Photo: Left to right Kendra Kohlhagen DAR Junior American Creative Expression Award, 7th grade and sister Kelsey Kohlhagen, DAR Junior American Art Award, 11th grade.