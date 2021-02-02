DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Knights faced off against their Calumet Christian counterparts on Thursday, Jan. 28 but were vanquished 63 — 51 by the Patriots who had four players in double digits.
The game started off fairly evenly with the teams trading baskets before Calumet began o pull away, finishing the first quarter up 18 — 11. That lead grew through the second period and the teams went to the break with the Patriots leading 32 — 21.
After halftime, however, the Knights, led by senior Isaac Alblas and sophomore Jacob Miller, came alive and made a game of it. Covenant made up some ground and pulled with striking distance. That moment slacked off however in the fourth and final frame as the Patriots again outscored the Knights with 14 while holding the home team to just seven points.
Alblas and Miller would finish the game with 17 points apiece but no one else approached their output. Four of Alblas’ basket were long-range bombs, good for three each. The Patriots, meanwhile had four players in double digits. Joe Hazelwood and Kadyn Foutz each notched 14 points while Jordan Landkrohn and Ethan Peacock hit for 13 and 12, respectively.
The Knights sorely missed the defense of Peyton Fase and seemed unable to match the athleticism of the Patriots.
They hit just 17 of 24 free-throws although Miller was an impressive 10-for-12 at the charity stripe. Calumet, on the other hand, was a solid 10-for-13 on free throws.
at DeMotte on 01-28-21
Calumet Christian 18 — 14 — 17 — 14 = 63
Covenant Christian 11 — 12- 21 — 07 = 51
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Patriots: Paul Peters 0-0-0-0-0; Joe Hazelwood 4-2-0-0-14; Jordan Landkrohn 5-0-3-3-13; Josh Fuentes 0-0-0-0-0; Ceaser Arritia 2-0-0-0-4; Kadyn Foutz3-1-5-5-14; Kaleb Foutz 3-0-1-0-6; Ethan Peacock 5-0-4-2-12.
Knights: Jackson Wondaal 1-0-0-0-2; Royal Novak 0-0-0-0-0; Josh de Jong 1-0-6-4-6; Isaac Alblas 2-4-2-1-17; Jacob Miller 2-1-12-10-17; Matteo Rossi 0-0-0-0-0; Arthur Walstra 0-1-0-0-3; Nick Birkett 1-0-2-1-3; Rhett Laud 0-0-0-0-0; Gabe Rottier 0-0-0-0-0.