Each year, Heather Johnson, kindergarten teacher at Crescent City Grade School, hosts a Mothers’ Day breakfast for her students and their mothers/special guests. This year, due to the pandemic, she opted to host a Mothers’ Day tea in the cafeteria.
Students and their guests were: Brantley Ritzma and his grandmother, Sue Ritzma; Rose Cote and her mother, Casey Lawyer; Kourtlynn and Kyle Hendershot, and their mother, Justine; Arianna Ulitzsch and her grandmother Jo Pheifer, and Ryder Mathews and his mother, Katelynn.
Before the program, the class sang five songs to entertain guests: “Mr. Sun,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “Five Green and Speckled Frogs,” “Five Little Monkeys” and “Head and Shoulders.”
Refreshments included iced tea, lemonade, coffee, sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, lemon pound cake and cinnamon pound cake. Prior to the program, students wrote letters to their moms, made a flower pot and created a ladybug card. Those who brought grandmothers wrote them a letter and created a ladybuy card. During the tea party, students and guests did flower scratch art and decorated butterflies.