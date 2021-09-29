Danville, IL - The David S. Palmer Arena has been announced as one of the few select dates that will be added to Kevin Costner & Modern West’s: 2021 Tales
from Yellowstone Tour.
Peoria area natives, Harvest Sons, will be opening the show.
The tour will stop in Danville Oct. 27 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Area, 100 W. Main St. in Danville.
The tour will feature songs from the album: Tales from Yellowstone. The album was released in 2020 by Costner and his band, who have been actively playing together since 2007. If the title didn't already give it away, it's inspired by his character on "Yellowstone," John Dutton.
Tickets are on sale now, and available through Etix at www.palmerarena.com as well as the arena box office (Open Mon – Fri 10A – 3PM). Prices range from $59 to $99, depending on seating.