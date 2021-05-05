KENTLAND, Ind. —The towns of Goodland and Kentland have joined the Shop Galore on 24 Garage Sale Trail for this summer. The event which will also include Reynolds, Wolcott, and Remington will take place Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12.
The Kentland Area of Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring and promoting the Kentland sales. This event will run two days starting at 8:00 AM CST - end times may vary (No Early Sales). You are invited to set up either one, or both, days.
Registration fee is $5.00 and is the same whether a person sets up one day or two.
Maps will be available at local area businesses the days of the event. To be on the map, you have to register. Anyone who registers may receive a yard sale packet, if requested, from Kentland Bank.
Make checks payable to Kentland Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC).
Registration forms are due June 1st. Forms may be picked up at:
- Murphy’s Food King
- Fowler State Bank
- Kentland Bank-Kentland
- Kentland Public Library
- Emerson/Sondgerath
- Kentland Veterinary Clinic
- Chaos Color Studio
- Si Senor Mexican Restaurant
- Or online at: newtoncountyenterprise.com or Shop Galore on 24 on Facebook