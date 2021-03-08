KENTLAND, Ind. — During the spring and summer months, there is a high demand for brush pickup and removal. This service is offered to Kentland residents. Brush pickup begins in mid-March and continues until mid-to-late October every year. Brush pickup will occur every Friday during those months. (Special brush pick-ups may occur other times of the year, such as in the event of storm damage). If you have any brush or yard debris that you would like picked up, please call The Kentland Town Hall at (219) 474-5062 to schedule a pickup.
BRUSH PICKUP POLICY
- Must call a day in advance to schedule your pickup
- Brush must be ready for pickup Friday mornings by 7:00 a.m.
- No building materials will be picked up
- DO NOT place the brush in the roadway or alleyway
- Any yard debris such as grass clippings, leaves, hedge clippings, etc. must be bagged.
- Brush must be piled neatly and placed parallel along the curb to the front of your property.
- Branches and limbs should be no larger than eight inches in diameter.
- Brush piles containing foreign objects (rocks, metal, glass, etc.) will not be collected.
- Brush pickup is intended for branches removed during routine trimming or due to storm damage. Entire trees that have been taken down by a resident or private contractor will NOT be picked up.
- Any large piles that cannot be picked up by hand (hand piles) and require a tractor (tractor piles) will incur a fee for pick up.