KENTLAND — Rotarian & former Iowan Brandt Stum was the speaker at Kentland Rotary Club’s weekly Tuesday noon meeting Aug. 3.
He presented a program on the Des Moines Register’s annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — otherwise known as RAGBRAI.
The members learned that this is the longest, largest and oldest bicycle touring event in the world and has had as many as an estimated 20,000 riders on a given day.
RAGBRAI began in 1973 when Register columnist John Karras challenged columnist Donald Kaul, also with the Register, to invite bicycle enthusiasts to join them for a six-day ride across Iowa and write about the adventure in his daily column.
To their surprise, about 300 riders showed up on the last Sunday in August for the trip west to east, from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River. Brandt was one of the first-day riders, but he only rode the first day from Sioux City to Storm Lake, a distance of about 70 to 80 miles.
The event is now an epic seven-day non-competitive bicycling adventure that tests endurance, showcases communities and builds lasting friendships for everyone involved.
Brandt rode and completed the entire seven-day event in 1980. Plus, he has joined the ride for five one-day trips. The last time was in 2010.
The ride that began in 1973 has been run every year since, except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the safety of the riders, the Des Moines Register would like to limit the number of riders of the popular event, but maybe half the riders don’t bother to sign up and join the ride wherever they find it convenient.
For anyone interested in this annual bicycling party, there are plenty of YouTube videos one could check out.
The Kentland Rotarians, most of whom had never heard of the event, found Brandt’s program quite interesting.