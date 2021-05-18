KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met in person in the large meeting room in the basement of the Kentland Bank Operations Center. The weekly noon meeting was held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Mrs. Candace Armstrong introduced her mother, Dr. Kittsen McCumber DVM as the speaker.
Dr. McCumber received her veterinarian credentials at The Ohio State University, College of Veterinary Medicine and practiced almost exclusively in small animal medicine in Ohio. She recently moved to the Brook area to be closer to family and is now in small animal practice in Schererville, IN.
Kittsen began her presentation by sharing foods and human medications that are toxic to household pets, both cats and dogs. Some foods or human medications have toxicity levels causing immediate reactions, but some are just as toxic that will cause a delayed reaction. The doctor also shared the importance of watching your pet for signs of heat stroke during the summer months. Dogs will play all day with no regard to hot weather conditions so be aware as a dog owner. Heat stroke can happen in cats but more out of owner neglect of the pet.
She also shared humorous experiences from interacting with residents in a large city that have animals for pets. In closing Dr. McCumber stated, ”31 years ago there were 17 veterinarian universities in the USA. Today many more universities offer diverse veterinarian studies including specialties such as animal dermatology.”
Dr. Jay Brinkman announced that on Tuesday, May 25 at noon Judy Walker will be giving a Zoom presentation to the Kentland club as District 6540 Rotary Foundation Chairperson. Ms. Walker is a past District Governor from the district.