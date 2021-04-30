KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met virtually at noon on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. It was announced that the meeting scheduled for May 4, 2021 will be in-person but in the larger room in the basement of the Kentland Bank Operations Center. The different location is an early attempt to leave the COVID Era before returning to the Rotary Room at the Kentland Community Center.
Michael Manis gave a presentation as a local attorney with his office in Goodland. Manis proceeded to explain the need for organizations such as Kentland Rotary that are involved in the community. Organizations offer a variety of offerings to work with the vulnerable and marginalized. He thanked Henry Senefelder for the introduction today and for the work he does in another organization for the youth in our county.
Manis mentioned his own involvement in the community and as a member of the Newton County Bar Association and efforts as President of a Park Board and Scouting Leader. He too knows what it means to be busy with his own family and church life. When asked about the judicial process in Newton County in closing he simply stated, “I’m proud of both judges.”