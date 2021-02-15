KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met virtually Feb. 9 with a District Governor from Mexico City in attendance. A video was presented that reminded the local club of the six areas of service. The first area is promoting peace throughout the world. The second area is the fighting of disease, which the effort to eradicate polio has been a focus of Rotary International since 1985. Two countries remain to be fully treated for polio, both Afghanistan and Pakistan. Last year the club learned that the continent of Africa was free of the wild virus.
The third area of service is providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene. The fourth area is saving mothers and children. The fifth area is supporting education and the sixth area of service throughout the world is growing local economies. The video also revealed protecting the environment as a seventh area of service that has been added recently.
The members of the local club were reminded that the Rotary International membership is utilized as distribution and implementation of the polio eradication effort around the world. Identified as Polio Plus, the same individuals are utilized to treat other diseases such as the COVID 19 Virus. Areas of the world that lack the expertise and infrastructure needed to implement vaccination plans are utilizing the already trained Rotary International membership for that purpose.
Kentland Rotary Club continues to meet remotely every Tuesday at noon.