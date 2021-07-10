The Kentland Rotary Club met in the Steven R. Ryan Community Center at 405 N. Fourth Street, Kentland, for the first time since the world pandemic began over a year ago.
The membership installed new officers for the 2021-2022 year as the first order of business. It was announced that Aug. 7 will be the date for the Early Bird Raffle Drawing.
Ms. Cory Groover, publicity director, gave a short presentation on the Newton County Pun'kin Vine Fair. She gave a quick explanation of the fair schedule including all the 4-H activities. Cory was excited to share that again this year, later in fair week, the Plein Air Art Exhibit and Silent Auction will be offered.
Ms. Dewing also shared that new to the fair this year is Micro Wrestling, offered in the grandstand later during fair week.
Micro Wrestling is a full scale, WWE-type event that is supported by an entire cast less than five feet tall. The show is an all-ages event that is great fun for the entire family.