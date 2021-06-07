Mr. Tom Cutter, Kentland Bank CFO from Lafayette, introduced the speaker at the Kentland Rotary Club meeting.
The meeting was an in-person meeting with a Zoom guest from Mexico City, Mexico. Pastor Cathi Parish from the Remington United Methodist Church (UMC) was the guest speaker.
Pastor Parish began her presentation by referencing a verse from the Bible. She stated that Acts 2:17 simply reads that your young men shall see visions and your old men shall dream dreams.
Pastor Parish sees the Kentland Rotary Club as a club with vision and with dreamers. As a pastor, she, too, identifies a need, pools resources to address that need to ultimately change lives.
The pastor both challenged and encouraged the membership to be visionaries and continue to dream big. She strives to empower each person she meets to mobilize their gifts and follow their calling, whatever it may be.
Parish grew up in the eastern shore of Mobile Bay, Ala. She is a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College. Her initial career was in sales and mortgage lending in Gulf Shores, Ala.
She recently moved to West Lafayette and became the director of pastoral care ministries at St. Andrew UMC. In August 2020 she was appointed to serve in Remington as a “late-in-life” pastor.