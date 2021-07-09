KPL/ Magic Show: Come join us on Wed. July 21, at the Library for a magical way to end our Summer Reading Program. Magician Daniel Lusk will be bringing his "Magic Tales Show" to the library. The afternoon will be filled with interactive comedy routines, puppets, music, card tricks and special effects. You don't have to travel to Orlando to experience the magic kingdom when KPL is right down the street and best of all, it's free! Open to all ages. Remember to turn in your Summer Reading log in order to have your name put in for the Summer Reading drawing.
KPL/ Pet Parade: There is still time to enter your pet into our inhouse Pet Parade. Just email a picture of your pet, it's name and yours. We will print out a picture and add it to our wall. All will be entered into a prize drawing. We are also collecting donations for the Newton County Animal Shelter. They are in need of dry or canned food for both cats and dogs, treats and long lasting chews for dogs, and cat litter. If you can help it would be greatly appreciated.
KPL/ Lego Club: Hey Lego fans, Lego Club is back. Head to the library on Saturday, July17 at 10:00 - 11:00 am for an hour of Lego building featuring Lego creatures & animal habitats. Once all creations are finished, pictures will be taken & then why not browse our collection of animal books to learn more about animals & their habitats. Bring a friend. No registration required. Legos will be provided.
KPL/Tails & Tales Summer Reading Logs: Summer Reading Logs for both adults and children are to be turned into the library between July 20-24 so there is still time to read and track all the fun and interesting stories that you are reading this summer. Completed reading logs will automatically be entered into the grand prize drawing. Keep reading through these hot summer days! Check out our Facebook page and website for current and upcoming programs.