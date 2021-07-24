Kentland Public Library

Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.