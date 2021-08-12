LEGO Club
Attention all LEGO Club Fans! If you love to build with LEGOS, come to the next Kentland Public Library LEGO Club on Saturday, August 14 at 10 a.m. We will have an hour of LEGO building and hear about some of our LEGO-themed books that you can check out.
No theme this month ... just build what you choose. We have had so many amazing creations in the past, from animals and habitats to fantastic, futuristic buildings. We empty all the LEGO boxes onto the floor and start creating as we share ideas and help each other.
When the hour is over, we take a picture of your creation for the Kentland Library Facebook page, and your creation will be on display in the children’s department until the next LEGO Club.
Bring a friend and join us for our next LEGO Club. No registration required and LEGOs are provided.
KPL/Book Sale
We still have a lot of items for sale. We are slashing the price to $2 per bag. We will provide the bag. All items are included. This began July 19 and will run through Oct. 31.