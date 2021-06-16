A large enthusiastic crowd came to the Kentland Library on Thursday, June 10, to be entertained by The Roz Puppet Show. The story was George and the Dragon. The rumor was that a dragon was stealing all the booperberries. Who would be chosen to find the dragon and get the booperberries back? We met a dog puppet, a rat puppet, and a possum with a silly cushion that made us all laugh. There was also a fuzzy creature that looked very nervous, along with George and the Dragon. We were all wondering if it was going to be a fire-breathing dragon. Summer reading calendars were passed out and a list of upcoming activities was shared.