KENTLAND, Ind. — Spring has Sprung, and all of us at the Kentland Library are so excited. So to celebrate, the library is welcoming the sights and sounds of birds with its “Spring Grab & Go” crafts for all ages including adults. Come in and pick yours up starting April 19 — until the kits are gone.
Here’s a little trivia about birds you may not know: Birds are one of the lucky animals that do have tails. ... Well, its tail feathers are analogous (similar) to the rudder of a ship. They help them steer and maneuver while flying, as well as provide stability as they take-off and land. By twisting its tail, the bird can change its direction mid-flight.
This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Tails & Tales”, join the library as they discover other new things about animals with tails through reading. They will also be having some in-house programming, reading for prizes, and their annual book sale. Stay tuned for more info on the Library’s Facebook page and the local paper.