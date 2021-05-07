Book Planter
KENTLAND, Ind. — Join the Kentland Library in welcoming back Spring by recycling an old book into a succulent planter on May 17 @ 5:00 to 8:00 pm (CST). Ages 18 and up.
The library will provide all materials unless you have a book you would like to use, which must be 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick. You may also bring succulents of your own. Registration is required by May 14. Limited number of attendance.
Bunco Returns!
Bunco returns to Kentland Library now on Tuesdays from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon (ct). starting May 18. To be able to offer in house programming, the library asks those attending to wear a mask when unable to social distance of 6 ft. The library will furnish individual Bunco kits. The library also asks that there be no food brought in for now though the library will provide or players may bring bottled water. Have any questions or need more information contact the library at 219-474-5044.