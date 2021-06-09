Tails & Tales Summer Reading Logs are ready
Don’t forget starting June 8, you can pick up your reading log and start reading for prizes as KPL’s Summer Reading Program for all ages “Tails & Tales” kicks off a summer filled with fun activities.
To ease back into in-house programming, we have invited Roz Puppets to help get the party started. They will be here on Thursday, June 10, at 2 p.m. CT. We have several other activities planned, including Lego club, book sale, pet parade, chalk the walk, and a magic show.
Keep an eye out for details to come on Facebook, our webpage, local paper, or just stop in.
KPL Booksale
Just a reminder the “Annual Friends of the Library Booksale” starts Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to noon CT. It will run through the month of October.
Have a lot of children’s books, DVD’s and a few books on CD. Everything is 50 cents. Looking forward to seeing some Kentland High School alumni this weekend.
Thanks for supporting your Public Library.
Pet Parade and Shelter Drive
Fur, fins, feathers or anything in between, enter your pet in KPL’s Pet Parade running June 14-July 20. Pet photos will parade around the library’s walls showing off their huggable cuteness throughout this year’s summer program.
Categories include Dashing Dogs, Creative Cats and Spectacular Species.
Following the event, prizes will be awarded for the top pets in each category and all pet photos will be featured on KPL’s Facebook page.
Rules are simple: One entry per pet, owners agree to having the photos shown online, and it’s open to all ages and all types of pets! Entering is easy, take a photo of your pet on your phone and bring it into the library or email it to kentlandpubliclibrary@gmail.com and we’ll take care of the rest.
Make sure to include your pet’s name, your name and phone number.
We are also collecting donations for the Newton County Animal Shelter. They are in need of dry or canned food for both cats and dogs, treats and long lasting chews for dogs, and cat litter. If you can help it would be greatly appreciated.