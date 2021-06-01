George and the Dragon
Join the Roz Puppets at the Kentland Library on Thursday, June 10 @ 2:00 pm (ct) for a whimsical retelling of a classic tale set in the times of dragons and enchanted creatures. A young lad, George, will face the terrible Dragon of legend. But how fierce is this dragon? Is he really as bad as the tale would have us believe? All questions will be answered in this fun, furry, and unforgettable story. This fun filled program kicks off the first week of the library’s “Tails & Tales” summer reading program. Reading logs for all ages will be available.
Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program
Beginning June 8th, pick up your reading logs & start reading for prizes as KPL’s Summer Reading Program for all ages “Tails & Tales” kicks off a summer filled with fun activities. To ease back into in-house programming we have invited Roz Puppets to help get the party started. They will be here on Thursday June 10 at 2:00 (ct). We have several other activities planned, including Lego club, book sale, pet parade, chalk the walk, and a magic show. Keep an eye out for details to come on Facebook, our webpage, local paper, or just stop in.
Book Sale
The library has been busy weeding its collection of adult fiction books for the Annual Friends of the Library Bookx Sale. They have boxes and boxes for you to browse through. The sale starts Friday June 11 from 9:00 to 5:00 and Saturday June 12 from 8:00 to noon (ct). It will then continue through Oct. Also have a lot of children’s books, DVD’s and a few Books on CD. Everything is .50 cents.
Lego Club
Hey Lego fans! Lego Club is back. Head to the library on Saturday, June 5 at 10:00 am for an hour of Lego building featuring Lego creatures & animal habitats. Once all creations are finished, pictures will be taken & then why not browse our collection of animal books to learn more about animals & their habitats. Bring a friend and come to the library on Saturday, June 5 from 10:00-11:00. No registration required. Legos will be provided.