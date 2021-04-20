KENTLAND, IND. — Spring has sprung, and everyone at the Kentland Library is excited. So to celebrate, they are welcoming the sights and sounds of birds with their “Spring Grab & Go” crafts for all ages including adults.
Come in and pick yours up from April 19 — until the kits are gone. Here’s a little trivia about birds you may not know: Birds are one of the lucky animals that do have tails. ... well, its tail feathers are analogous (similar) to the rudder of a ship. They help them steer and maneuver while flying, as well as provide stability as they take off and land. By twisting its tail, the bird can change its direction mid-flight.
This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Tails & Tales”, join the library as they discover other new things about animals with tails through reading. They will also be having some in-house programming, reading for prizes, and our annual book sale. Stay tuned for more info on the Library’s Facebook page and the local paper.