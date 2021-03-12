St. Patty's Story Hour
KENTLAND, Ind. — There is still time to join Kentland Library's Story Hour Club on Facebook for our St. Patty's Virtual Story Hour which continues through Saturday March 20th. Miss Lane will be reading "The Itsy Bitsy Leprechaun" by: Jeffrey Burton and teaching kids the finger-play, "I'm a Little Leprechaun". Story Hour Kits are available at the library to pick up & take home so your child can participate in making the St. Patty's Necklace craft. To learn more about Kentland's Story Hour Club you can message us through the Kentland Library's Facebook page or give us a call at 219-474-5044.
Kentland Library Story Hour March Book Talk
Join Kentland Library's Story Hour Club to catch Miss Lane's final Book Talk beginning Monday, March 22nd. The titles recommended are for parents covering different kinds of books to help benefit your child's pre-learning education.
The books recommended in this video focus on counting numerically & in sequence; symbol recognition; & language association with numbers. All of the titles in this video & the previous video book talks are available for check out at the library. To learn more about Kentland Library's Story Hour Club contact them through our messenger app on Facebook or call us directly at 219-474-5044.
Kentland Library's Grab & Go March STEM Kits
There is still time for kids ages 8-13 to stop by the Kentland Library to pick up the directions for the "Spider Experiment" this month's Grab & Go STEM Activity which runs through March 20th. This experiment may be done in the comfort of your own home. For more fun ideas to try at home be sure to check out the library's collection of science experiments and craft activity books. Need more information contact them through KPL's Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044