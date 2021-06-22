Hi there Kentland High School Friends, Girl Scout Friends, 4-H Friends and KHS Chorus. Remember Saturday night's up town singing, band concerts, Art Kenny’s Medicine, ice cream, cashews, shakes and buying cokes with saved money, Steven’s Bakery, and the Court House gang! My Dad Russell’s Court House office, Methodist Church and Christian Church friends. Presbyterian since my wedding 65 years ago to amazing Roger, high school art teacher and pianist.
The senior trip, so glad for it, to Pittsburg, Washington and New York, historical and entertaining. Thanks to our sponsors, teachers and boards for an outstanding KHS experience in band, how about a music lesson.
Spoke with Elizabeth Armold, trying to reach Sam Washburn! Call Virginia Gale at 317-786-2893. Hope he answers! Found Mille and Frank Wolfe.
Thanks for the memories!
Roger & Virginia Gale