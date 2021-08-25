KENTLAND — Twenty-one member of the Kentland FFA attended the state convention late last spring and was named the No. 1 chapter donor for the Indiana FFa FoundationWe had 21 members attend the convention
The following are the state-level Leadership Development Event placings:
• Stephanie Berenda placed first in Freshman Extemporaneous Public Speaking and first in Freshman Creed Speaking. She will be moving onto the National Creed event.
• Ian Wernert and Justin Wood placed first in the Agricultural Mechanics and Technology Demonstration event.
• Liberty Cragun placed second in the Discovery Extemporaneous Public Speaking event.
• Hoosier Degree recipients: Haley Stone, Logan Shanley, Logan Fausset, Alex Kindig, Andrew Kindig and Ashanti Snodgrass.
The Hoosier Degree is the second-highest degree a FFA member can earn. Only around 1% of the state association membership earns the degree.
Also competing at the State Convention:
• Alex Kindig in Prepared Public Speaking
• Discovery Quiz Bowl team: Hailey Tordai, Tyler Tordai, Michael Dewing, and Trinity Barricks
• Quiz Bowl team: Logan Kollman, Stephanie Berenda, Shelby Warren and Zovco McElroy