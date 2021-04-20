KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Town Council took action on several matters regarding real estate at its April 14 meeting.
The council approved the high bid of $8,500 from Amy Barnett for two lots in town (111 E. Dunlap, and 206 N. 2nd).
The town council also approved a conflict of interest waiver so that the town can acquire two properties (306 E. Owen and 112 W. Goss). These two properties were removed from the tax sale by the Newton County Commissioners because the Town of Kentland had an interest in them. The conflict of interest waiver needed to be approved since the Law Offices of Patrick K. Ryan represents both Newton County and the Town of Kentland.
In other news, Commonwealth Engineering spoke to the council because they were informed that the town was looking into a water filtration plant. Commonwealth was recently involved in the construction of a new water filtration plant in Wolcott and set April 27 as a date that Kentland Town Manager TJ Firkins can tour the new facility and the issue can be discussed at the next council meeting April 28 at 5 p.m.
Kentland Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn said the new firehouse is making progress and the project looks like it will be finished by the projected completion date which is this summer.
Saturday, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be the Townwide Clean-Up Day. The free service for Kentland residents, and the town asks residents to bring a photo ID. Four dumpsters will be located at the Kentland Public Works Department (207 E. Goss St.)
However, there are a few items that won't be accepted:
- Paint
- TVs
- Vehicle batteries
- Tires
- Propane, oxygen, helium, or other pressurized tanks
- Gasoline, engine oil, antifreeze, transmission fluid
- Block, dirt, rock
The council also voted to change the starting time of their first meeting of the month from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m., which is held on the second Wednesday of the month. The second meeting of the month (fourth Wednesday) also starts at 5 p.m.