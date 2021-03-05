KENTLAND, Ind. — Kentland Bank President Kirby Drey recently announced the promotions of Christopher Both to Senior Vice President/Senior Lender and Jen Schutter to Senior Vice President/Chief Compliance Officer.
Both has more than seven years of lending experience in Illinois and Indiana and is certified by the American Bankers Association in Commercial and Small Business Banking. He is a graduate of Kankakee Community College, Franklin University, and Midwest Agricultural Banking School at Purdue University.
He lives in Watseka with his wife and family and is active with several community groups. He is a Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Watseka, a Past Master of the Watseka Masonic Lodge, Past Most Wise Master of the Valley of Danville Scottish Rite, active member of the Illinois Student Assistance Program, United Way, Iroquois County Genealogy Society, and several other community focused groups. Christopher says, “I am excited to continue Kentland Bank’s legacy and commitment towards the communities we serve.”
Schutter joined Kentland Bank in March 2019 as Vice President-Compliance officer with more than 15 years of banking experience serving in multiple roles within the banking industry. She is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Business Management.
She is currently serving her community as the Treasurer and Committee Member for the Earl Park Fall Festival, volunteer for Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry, and Junior Achievement. Jen currently resides in Benton County with her husband and two children.
Kirby stated, “Christopher and Jen are both an integral part of the stability and growth of Kentland Bank.”