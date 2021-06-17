NORTH MANCHESTER, INDIANA – Manchester University Director of Athletics Rick Espeset has announced Katie Mitchell as the next head coach of the women's soccer program, according to information from Manchester University Athletics.
Mitchell is the daughter of Colleen and Greg Mitchell of Newnan, Georgia, and the granddaughter of Bette and Kenny Schmid of Hoopeston, Illinois.
The seventh head coach in program history, Mitchell comes to North Manchester after spending the past two years as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis. During her time at Indianapolis, the Greyhounds compiled an overall record of 29-6-2 and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Division II Tournament back in 2019.
The 2019 Greyhound squad produced the Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Coach of the Year. UIndy registered a 21-6-2 GLVC play during Mitchell's time with the program.
Additionally, Mitchell also served as a head coach with the Indy Premier Soccer Club. She currently holds the following coaching licenses and certifications: United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma, USSF D License, and NSCAA Goalkeeper Level 1 Diploma.
A four-year student athlete at NCAA Division II-member the University of West Georgia, Mitchell earned All-Conference and All-Region honors as a mid-fielder and was named to the Gulf South Conference All-Academic Team. She finished her career with a school record 21 assists, 16 goals and 53 points while leading the Wolves to four-straight conference tournament appearances.
Mitchell earned a bachelor's degree in sport management with a minor in marketing from the University of West Georgia in 2019. She earned a master's degree in sport management from the University of Indianapolis in 2021.