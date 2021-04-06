WHEATFIELD, Ind. — The recognition and honors keep coming in for the Kankakee Valley High School Esports team. Recently the program was recognized as one of the top 10 programs in the state by Stay Plugged IN, a company that specializes in bridging the gap between collegiate esports recruiting for high school students.
The company did a small profile on each of the top 10 programs in the state and wrote this about Kankakee Valley High School:
"Kougar Esports at Kankakee Valley High School is another that earned their spot on this top 10 list through their powerful rosters. Everywhere you look in Indiana High School Esports, Kougar Esports is there providing strong competition. Their most recent success was in the IHSEN championships in the fall of 2020. They took home the finals match in Rocket League within the A Division. This program competes across tons of different titles and is continuing to grow their outreach from semester to semester."
Other schools that were recognized as top 10 programs included Carmel, Rossville, Noblesville, Connersville, Elkhart, Lafayette Jefferson, Ben Davis, South Dearborn, and Snider.
"Esports and the entire ecosystem has been on a steep incline over the past couple of years," the article stated. "This growth has been displayed crystal clear at the high school level and Indiana is one of the front runners in the space. Indiana High School Esports is a thriving space where students competing in esports can now represent their high school and jumpstart their esports careers. In this blooming space, there are over 100 high school rosters competing across three esports titles and virtual chess.
These rosters and their supporting high schools are taking the first steps towards bringing esports into the home as a serious topic of discussion. With hundreds of universities offering esports scholarships to their students, this industry is becoming more and more legitimized every semester. As more students and high schools begin to compete, the more parents will begin to understand the true benefits that esports brings to their students in regards to further education and future careers."
Stay Plugged IN believes in promoting esports for the development of young adults through personalized programs in academia and gameplay for the betterment of the esports ecosystem.