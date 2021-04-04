LAFAYETTE — Kankakee Valley picked up a split while helping to break in Lafayette’s newly remodeled Loeb Stadium.
The Kougars (1-2) picked up their first win of the season in the next-to-last game of a tripleheader by beating Twin Lakes 6-3.
It was part of a tripleheader played at downtown Lafayette’s new $17 million synthetic turf stadium and home to the Lafayette Aviators, a summer collegiate team that plays in the Prospect League.
While not all of the stadium’s 2,600 seats were filled, many fans from Wheatfield, Monticello and Lafayette turned out on a relatively warm, sunny Saturday to watch their teams in action for the first time since 2019. The 2020 spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Ryan Tinnel led KV’s offensive assault with a 2-for-4 performance against Twin Lakes. He scored a run and knocked in three, including a run-scoring double in the top of the sixth that put the game out of reach. It was a part of a three-run inning that widened the gap to 6-1 at the time.
Tyler Feddeler was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Matt Caldwell was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Kougars.
Kankakee Valley broke open a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with three runs. Luke Andree reached first on a throwing error by Twin Lakes. After Colton Pribyl was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second, Tinnel stroked a two-run single to center to give the Kougars a 2-0 lead.
Feddeler followed with a double to left to scorer Tinnel and increase the KV lead to 3-0.
After Twin Lakes scored in the bottom of the fifth to trim the lead to 3-1, Caldwell led off the sixth with a single to center and moved to second when Cayden Dykhuizen was hit by a pitch.
A double-steal moved Caldwell and Dykhuizen to third and second, respectively, and Caldwell scored on a passed ball at home plate to make it 4-1.
Myles Turpin knocked in KV’s fifth run on a fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop. Andrew Parker reached base after he was hit by a pitch and scored on Tinnel’s double one batter later.
Caldwell earned the win on the mound, giving up one run on three hits in five innings of work. He struck our four and walked four. Pribyl allowed two runs on two hits in relief, striking out one and walking two before giving way to hard-throwing Caden Vanderhere, who recorded a three-pitch final out for the save.
Earlier in the day, KV lost to host Lafayette Jefferson, 7-1.
The Kougars took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Tinnel singled, went on second on a hit batsman then to third on a passed ball before scoring on a fielder’s choice grounder to second.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when the Bronchos scored five runs – three of them coming via an inside-the-park home run by Caleb Koeppen to straightaway centerfield. Leo Guida’s two-run double increased the margin to 5-1.
Lafayette Jefferson added two more runs in the sixth to close out the scoring.
Feddeler took the loss for the Kougars, allowing five runs on four hits and five errors behind him in the field.
Vanderhere started the first four innings, allowing no runs on just three hits while striking out eight and walking three in the no-decision.