JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has a new K9 on its force.
K9 Bob, with handler deputy Robert Barrett, recently completed their North American Police Working Dog Association training and certification in the Berrien Center in Michigan.
K9 Bob is a 21-month-old German Shepard/Belgian Malinois mix. He is a dual-purpose canine certified in narcotics detection and patrol.
The K9 is certified in the detection of cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin and his patrol duties include tracking, apprehension, building searches, evidence searches and handler protection.
K9 Bob will join out two other K9 units Colt and Alfa in service the citizens of Jasper County.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office K9 program is largely funded by the generous donations from its citizens, businesses and organizations.
“We thank you all for your continued contributions and support,” JCSD said in a press release.