RENSSELAER — Being invested in the Rensselaer community and its future is important to Mark Jordan. His investment goes beyond supporting the community but also the Rensselaer Central schools.
Because of his commitment, Jordan has been appointed to the Rensselaer Central School Corporation Board.
“I think that education is very important to our community. Good schools help keep a nice, strong community,” said Jordan, who applied for the seat during the last term. “Someone has to step up, and I feel that it is important enough to me to be that person.”
Jordan was appointed, on April 15, to the Rensselaer Central School Corporation Board by the seven township trustees whose townships are part of the school district. Jordan will represent District 4 as a school board member and is replacing outgoing member Ed Lane.
Rensselaer Central is one of the few corporations in the state that has appointed school board members. The school board is made up of seven members. The Rensselaer City Council appoints three and the area township trustees appoint four.
This will be the first time Jordan has served on the school board. He has attended a handful of meetings during the years, but his first official meeting as a school board member will not be until the July meeting.
“A lot of rural community schools struggle with the level of enrollment and the smaller size to be successful. I think it is important that we do everything we can to keep our school successful and try to provide the best education and the best opportunities,” he said.
Jordan is also a strong believer that the activities and organizations the students are involved in beyond the classroom “help keep them engaged and motivated.” Jordan is a member of the 4-H Council and has led the organization a couple of terms, and a member of the advisory committee for the agricultural program at the high school.
Some of Jordan’s inspiration to be a part of the board may also have come from his grandfather, Carl Jordan. Carl Jordan was part of the area school consolidation that resulted in Rensselaer Central.
Jordan and his family are longtime Rensselaer area residents. He graduated from Rensselaer Central, and he and his wife, Heidi, have three children who have either graduated from Rensselaer Central or are attending.
Jordan is looking forward to “getting the school back to normal. There are a lot of things that I can see on the agenda, such as taking care of the facilities, but we really need to get the school back to normal for the kids.”
Jordan’s term is from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2025.