Out of an abundance of caution, IDPH is ‘requiring a pause’ in the use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine at this time, as advised by the CDC and FDA. Please see the attached joint media statement released by the CDC and FDA. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html
The April 16, 2021 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Iroquois Memorial Hospital has been canceled due to this recommendation. There are still vaccine appointments for the Moderna Vaccine Clinic (4/14/21) and Pfizer Vaccine Clinic (4/15/21). Individuals may call our office at (815)432-2483 or sign up with one of the links below:
Moderna (4/14/21)
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A5AA2BABFEC34-moderna
Pfizer (4/15/21)