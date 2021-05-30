HEBRON — Rensselaer Central got runs early then turned the game over to starting pitcher Kenseth Johns, who didn’t disappoint.
The junior right-hander, who was making just his second start of the season, went six solid innings as the Bombers eliminated the host Hawks with a 4-3 semifinal on Saturday afternoon.
RCHS (15-10) advances to the championship game where it will face Boone Grove on Memorial Day Monday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
Boone (10-6) bounced Winamac (13-9) from the tournament by an 11-1 final Saturday.
The Bombers took advantage of a couple of misplays in the field by Hebron in the bottom of the first inning. The big blow was a two-out, two-run single by sophomore Ethan Pickering for a 4-0 lead.
Brother Jacob Pickering added an RBI single to get the scoring underway. Jacob finished 3 for 3 at the plate.
RCHS had six hits in all, with Teagan Brown and Tommy Boyles adding a hit each.
Hebron scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings against Johns, who proved more effective as the game wore on. He did have to wiggle out of a couple of jams, getting strikeouts with men in scoring position.
“He did a great job throwing strikes,” said Bombers coach Matt Stevens said. “The defense played well. Cohen Craig, a big shout-out to him at third base. We scored four runs early but then went quiet after that, even though we had our chances. Luckily it held up. Johnsy did a great job making it hold up and Teagan closed it out.”
Johns said he went away from his fastball more in the later innings. He allowed two earned runs on six hits over six innings with two strikeouts and five walks.
“I started working in my curveball more,” he said. “I was trying to rely on the fastball, but it wasn’t working in the beginning. I started working in first pitch curveball, 3-2 curveball and it was more unexpected for them. It started working for me and I just stuck with it.”
Stevens felt Johns had success because he had confidence his defense would make plays.
“I just told him to work it around the zone a little bit and see what he could do,” Stevens said. “They did a better job putting the bat on the ball than the first game (a 3-2 win by Hebron earlier in the year), but he was around the zone and let his defense work for him.”
Getting a 4-0 lead in the first inning also boosted Johns’s confidence.
“It helped me a lot on the mound to be able to fall back on some runs,” Johns said. “I let them only have three, so I’m pretty happy with how I performed today.
“Sitting at four runs and having zero, I could rely on my teammates in the field.”
Hebron did out-hit the Bombers, 7-6, with freshmen Landon Hale and Gage Swinford collecting a pair of hits each. Hale also had an RBI and Matt Degostino and Jackson Peeler added RBI singles.
The Hawks left 12 runners on base, including eight in scoring position. They had two runners on in the top of the seventh inning, but Brown, who went four-plus innings in his team’s win over North Judson Thursday, struck out two batters in an inning of relief, including the final batter of the game.
Monday’s finale pits a pair of teams that haven’t played one another since 2010. Boone came into the tournament as a slight favorite.
Stevens said he hopeful his lineup can string more hits together in the championship game. Hawks starter Tucker Patrick, a sophomore left-hander, allowed one earned run on six hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked three.
“We were off-balance and we swung at some pitches out of the zone today, which was a bit disappointing because we didn’t have the plate discipline we normally have,” he said. “It’s something we’ll talk about and something we’ll work on heading into the sectional championship. I would have liked to see us a little more aggressive.”