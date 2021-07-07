John Wesley Kay, 86, husband of the late Yvonne Allen, passed away July 2, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Kay was born in Morocco, Ind., a son of the late William “Bill” and Blanche May “Purdy” Kay. He married his late wife, Yvonne Allen Kay, on June 14, 1955.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Kay was predeceased by his brothers Milton “Billy," Charles, Jim, Frank and Wayne, and sister Evelyn Batchelor.
He served at multiple air force bases which included: Grissom AFB in Indiana, Shemya AFB in Aleutian Islands, Alaska, Myrtle Beach AFB in South Carolina, Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio, Sheppard AFB in Texas, Little Rock AFB in Arkansas.
He began his career in the military as an electrician and later changed to the missile field. He stayed in the Air Force National Guard and was reactivated during the Pueblo Crisis.
After his retirement from the military, he owned several businesses beginning with Kay’s Appliance in Jacksonville, Ark. After moving back to Indiana in 1969, he manufactured hog confinement equipment, and operated a machine shop and mobile home park.
He was active with the Morocco Lions Club and Newton County Farm Bureau, serving several terms as president in both. John and Yvonne moved to Galivants Ferry, S.C., in 1999.
He is survived by his children: Joyce Reagan (Rick) and John Kay Jr. (June); grandchildren: John Robert Kay (Barb), Kelly Peterson (James); step grandchildren: Derrick Reagan (Jerry), Timothy Reagan (Faye), and Ricky Reagan Jr., along with honorary grandchildren: Mike, Katy, and Cheryl Zenor, and nine great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for Mr. Kay 11 a.m. June 6, 2021, at Happy Home Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Hank Corcoran officiating.
The family will visit with friends after the service at Happy Home Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
