Name: Payton Homann
Grade: Fifth
What hobbies do you have other than reading?
I enjoy baking cookies and other sweets. Playing video games with my brother and friends online occupies my time. I also play with my cats, Bambam and Goose.
What school / community activities have you participated in?
I started in Cadet Band in 4th Grade and am now in Concert Band. I also participate in 5th/6th Grade Chorus.
What is your favorite book ever?
The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan
What is your favorite book series?
Trials of Apollo by Rick Riordan
Where is your favorite place to read?
I read on my bed with my cat Bambam.
Why do you read so much?
Reading is enjoyable and entertaining. It takes me to whole new worlds where I can escape the current realities of life.
What would the world be like if no one read books?
The world would be bland because reading brings joy to the world. Without books people wouldn’t be able to have different perspectives that are found through learning about characters in books.
What are your future life goals?
I think I want to be an actor. Actors read scripts. I love reading and going to different worlds. Acting and reading could do this for me.