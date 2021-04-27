Joe Curtis, 71, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 20th, at his home.
Funeral services were conducted April 23 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Ky. Burial followed at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 4:59 am
