INDIANA — Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana offers scholarships to graduating seniors in the amount of $1,000 for each year they attend higher education up to a maximum of four years, according to a news release.
Scholarships are awarded within the six-county service area which includes Benton, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion and Warren. The scholarship is offered in memory of Joan E. Cline who was the Executive Director of CAPWI until her passing in December 2004. Joan dedicated her life to helping families and individuals become self-sufficient. Of the many tools utilized to achieve that goal, education is primary. Joan believed that assistance through higher education was necessary. Through this scholarship, CAPWI continues Joan’s work in helping these outstanding young students attain their individual educational and career goals.
The 2021 recipient of the Joan E. Cline Memorial Scholarship is Kristan Ward. Kristan attends Parke Heritage High School and resides in Rockville with her father, Tristan Ward. Kristan plans to attend IU to study Pre-Med. Kristan participates in Varsity Track and Varsity Dance and is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and Academic Team. In her spare time, she has volunteered at Mossy Oak Conservation Day, Rockville Elementary STEM Day, has assisted with planning Prom and Veterans Day Programs, and enjoys recycling. Kristan demonstrates integrity, courage, and productivity in the community.
