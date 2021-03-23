Jean M. Bierma, 92, of Wheatfield, passed away March 22, 2021, at her home in DeMotte, with her loving family around.
On July 1, 1928, Jean was born to Christopher and Wilhelmina (Vorst) Jonkman in Lafayette. Jean married the love of her life, Harry Bierma, on Dec. 1, 1949, in Momence, Ill.
Jean was a very busy person who drove bus for the DeMotte Christian School, worked at Shelby Grocery and Post Office for a time. She and her husband, Harry, were self-employed upholsterers. Above all else, she loved being a housewife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Wheatfield, Gideon’s Auxiliary, and Mother’s Circle at DeMotte Christian School.
Jean is survived by her children Mary Kay (Thomas) Hamstra, Judi (Doug) DeYoung, Carol (Tim) Hilton, Joyce (Randy) Thomason, Wayne Bierma, Stacey Brown; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Harry Bierma; parents; great-granddaughter Laila Hamstra; and siblings Cornelius "Neil" Jonkman, Phillip Jonkman and Raymond Jonkman.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at First Christian Reformed Church, DeMotte. Services for Jean will take place at the church at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jim Alblas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Traditions Health Hospice (Harbor Lights Hospice) or the Gideon’s.
Boersma Funeral Home, Wheatfield, has been entrusted with these arrangements.