RENSSELAER — The JC Cruisers will hold its 36th annual Car Show and Cruise on Saturday, July 10.
The day will begin at Brookside Park in Rensselaer, where cars can compete for trophies and awards at the annual car show. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and continues through 1 p.m., with awards to be presented at 4 p.m.
There is a registration fee of $15 and a cash or canned food donation to the food pantry will also be accepted prior to the cruise, which is set for 6-9 p.m. in downtown Rensselaer.
Vehicles will be judged as Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Interior and Best Engine. Trophies will be presented to the top two finishes in each class and there will be awards for Mayor’s and Ladies choices and Oldest Entry.
Door prizes, participant give-aways, craft show and a flea market will also be held at the show site at Brookside. Food will also be available.