JASPER COUNTY — If conditions allow, the Jasper Jaunt bike ride will be conducted this year after the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tori Phegley, who serves as tourism and community relations coordinator for the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO), said the three-tiered Jaunt — the first of its kind — will be Saturday, Aug. 7. Three routes — a 62.3 mile jaunt, a less-strenuous 45-mile ride and a much shorter trip of 17.1 miles — will be offered with stops at local farms as a way to promote agri-tourism.
Among the stops are Perkin’s Good Earth Farm in DeMotte, Fenwick Farms Brewing Company in Rensselaer and Carpenter Creek Cellars, a winery in Remington.
At Perkin’s, riders will be provided with a breakfast in its licensed kitchen with locally grow ingredients. At Fenwick’s, Cone Keepers Hop Yard, a family-owned farm in DeMotte that grows several varieties of aroma, bittering and dual purpose hops, will educate riders of their farm and a locally-brewed beer will be enjoyed. At Carpenter Creek Cellars, riders will be provided a glass of wine, lunch and live music.
“This is different than most bicycle rides since most bicycle rides don’t have engaging stops,” Phegley said, “but our hope is to advertise that Jasper County is more than just cornfields, that we do have a lot to offer in agri-tourism.”
Phegley and JCEDO received permission from the Jasper County Commissioners to use county roads for the bike rides. The two longer rides will start in downtown Rensselaer at Potawatomi Park, continue west to Bunkum Road before connecting to 1000 West to 800 North. Riders will travel east a mile to CR 900 and north to Perkin’s farm.
The ride will use the same route back to Rensselaer.
Among the roads to be used for the trip to Remington are Mt. Calvary Road and State Road 16 to a series of county roads on the south end of the county.
Phegley said the three routes can accommodate a large number of riders.
“Our hope is at least 60 (riders),” she said. “Last year before we had to cancel, we did have multiple people reach out from many areas around the state. If we go over 60, fantastic. If we go below 60, that’s OK. It’s still its first year. Our hope is to build this every year and each year will be different, too, with different stops.”
Here is a breakdown of the longer to shorter routes. Times are CST and prices range from $45-$65. The cost of each route includes a t-shirt as well as food and drinks at coordinated stops:
62.3 mile route
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Start downtown Rensselaer (meet at Potawatomi Park)
• Perkin’s Good Earth Farm
• Fenwick Farms Brewing Co.
• Carpenter Creek Winery
Finish downtown Rensselaer
What will be provided:
• Breakfast at Perkin’s Good Earth Farm as well as a tour of Perkin’s Good Earth Farm.
• A glass of beer from Fenwick Farms Brewing Co. with a presentation by Cone Keepers Hop Yard.
• A glass of wine from Carpenter Creek Cellars, with lunch and live music.
45 mile route
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Start in downtown Rensselaer
• Perkin’s Good Earth Farm
• Fenwick Farms Brewing Co.
Finish downtown Rensselaer
What will be provided:
• Breakfast at Perkin’s Good Earth Farm as well as a tour of Perkin’s Good Earth Farm.
• A glass of beer from Fenwick Farms Brewing Co. with a presentation by Cone Keepers Hop Yard.
17.1 mile route
Noon-1 p.m. start time
Start downtown Rensselaer
• Carpenter Creek Cellars
Finish downtown Rensselaer
What will be provided:
• A glass of wine from Carpenter Creek Cellars, lunch & live music
Riders are welcome to bring their own cash if they would like to purchase more than one drink at each stop.