JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper Jaunt will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, with three routes available to bicyclists.
The routes include a 62.3 mile jaunt, a less strenuous 45-mile ride and a much shorter trip of 17.1 miles.
The first of its kind, the Jaunt provides stops at local farms for bicyclists as a way to promote agritourism. Among the stops are Perkin’s Good Earth Farm in DeMotte, Fenwick Farms Brewing Company in Rensselaer and Carpenter Creek Cellars, a winery in Remington.
At Perkin’s, riders will be provided with a breakfast in its licensed kitchen with locally grow ingredients. At Fenwick’s, Cone Keepers Hop Yard — a family-owned farm in DeMotte that grows several varieties of aroma, bittering and dual purpose hops — will educate riders of their farm and a locally-brewed beer will be enjoyed.
At Carpenter Creek Cellars, riders will be provided a glass of wine, lunch and live music.
The two longer rides will start in downtown Rensselaer at Potawatomi Park, continue west to Bunkum Road before connecting to 1000 West to 800 North. Riders will travel east a mile to CR 900 and north to Perkin’s farm.
The ride will use the same route back to Rensselaer.
Among the roads to be used for the trip to Remington are Mt. Calvary Road and State Road 16 to a series of county roads on the south end of the county.
Here is a breakdown of the longer to shorter routes. Times are CST and prices range from $45-$65. The cost of each route includes a t-shirt as well as food and drinks at coordinated stops:
62.3 -mile route: 8 a.m.
to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7
Start downtown Rensselaer (meet at Potawatomi Park)
• Perkin’s Good Earth Farm
• Fenwick Farms Brewing Co.
• Carpenter Creek Winery
Finish downtown Rensselaer
What will be provided:
• Breakfast at Perkin’s Good Earth Farm as well as a tour of Perkin’s Good Earth Farm.
• A glass of beer from Fenwick Farms Brewing Co. with a presentation by Cone Keepers Hop Yard.
• A glass of wine from Carpenter Creek Cellars, with lunch and live music.
45-mile route: 8 a.m.
to 1 p.m. on Aug. 7
Start downtown Rensselaer
• Perkin’s Good Earth Farm
• Fenwick Farms Brewing Co.
Finish downtown Rensselaer
What will be provided:
• Breakfast at Perkin’s Good Earth Farm as well as a tour of Perkin’s Good Earth Farm.
• A glass of beer from Fenwick Farms Brewing Co. with a presentation by Cone Keepers Hop Yard.
17.1-mile route: 12-1 p.m. start
time on Aug. 7
Start downtown Rensselaer
• Carpenter Creek Cellars
Finish downtown Rensselaer
What will be provided:
• A glass of wine from Carpenter Creek Cellars, lunch & live music
(You are welcome to bring your own cash if you would like to purchase more than one drink at each stop.)