RENSSELAER — Three veterans of the War of 1812 — all privates in separate military units — made Jasper County their home once the war ended in 1815.
All three — William Grant, Moses Marion and Phineas Thornton — were born outside Indiana and all three are buried at Rensselaer’s Weston Cemetery across from Brookside Park.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, War of 1812 organizations as well as local sons and daughters of the American Revolution groups honored these veterans in a variety of ways.
An “1812 Veteran” stone was placed at the foot of all three gravesites and several wreath arrangements were placed at each. An 1812 honor guard from Elkhart — outfitted in hats, pants and shirts commonly used by patriots and military personnel of the period — fired muskets in honor of the three war veterans.
William Grant was born in Farquier, Virginia in 1787. He later served as a private in the War of 1812 in Benedict Bacon’s Militia unit in Kentucky.
According to Kathy Parkison, who did research on the three men, Grant stepped in as a substitute for someone else.
“Theoretically, the War of 1812 had an all-volunteer army, but state militias often conscripted locals,” Parkison said. “A conscripted person could pay for a substitute, so William Grant served as a substitute for Isaac Mahan.”
After the war, Grant was issued a land grant in Jasper County as a reward for serving in the war. Land parcels in Jasper and Newton counties were some of the last areas that served as settlements in the state due to the boggy nature of the area. Known as the Great Kankakee Marsh, it was eventually drained to allow people to settle here.
Grant married Sarah Howe in 1826 after settling in Jasper County. Their children were Ellen, Russell, Marshall, James W. And Malvina.
Grant passed away in 1872 and his wife died in 1889. Both share a headstone at Weston Cemetery.
Moses Marion was born Oct. 30, 1791 in Surry, North Carolina. He served as a private in Colonel Samuel Bunch’s unit in the East Tennessee Militia. After the war, he married Mary Polly Coe in 1828 and they later settled in Jasper County. She, too, was born in Surry, North Carolina. Their children were David Lorenzo, Lewis, John, Mary Ann, Eliza Jane, George Washington and Sarah Lavina.
Moses passed away in 1869; Mary in 1881. A single headstone sits at Moses’s gravesite.
Phineas Thornton was born Nov. 11, 1785, in Charleston, New Hampshire. He served as a private in Captain C. Johnson’s U.S. 31st Infantry.
He married Mercy Goodale before the war in 1806. Mercy was born in 1786 in Glastonbury, Connecticut. Their children were Maryetta, Louisa Jane, George R. and Henry T.
Phineas passed away in Jasper County on April 27, 1874 and Mercy followed a year later in 1875. Phineas and Mercy share a headstone at Weston Cemetery, while daughter, Marietta, is buried next to them.
A Quick History Lesson
In simple terms, the War of 1812 — known as the “second war of independence” — began after the British and French confiscated U.S. ships from 1805-07. U.S. sailors on those ships were pressed into service on British ships, forcing U.S. Congress to pass the Embargo Act of 1807 banning trade with foreign nations.
In 1810, Napoleon announced that the French would no longer take American ships and sailors, prompting the new president of the United States, James Madison, to strike a deal allowing the U.S. to begin trading goods with France again. But Great Britain continued to violate U.S. maritime rights, and on June 1, 1812, Madison declared war on Great Britain. The war ended Feb, 18, 1815, though some historians claim there was no clear winner.