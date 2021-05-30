Listen to this article

JASPER COUNTY — Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year's recipients of the state's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by Gutwein, awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least 5 years after graduating college.

  "Our state is filled with great teachers who inspire our children to become educators themselves," Gutwein said. "This scholarship helps ensure Indiana has a strong pipeline of teachers who are encouraging and educating the next generation."

More than 400 students applied, and these local students are among this year's 200 scholarship recipients:

• Isabelle Eenigenburg, Kankakee Valley High School;

• Brittney Moore, Rensselaer Central High School; and

• Alisyn Risner, Kankakee Valley High School.

Those qualifying for the renewable scholarship totaling up to $30,000 must graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.

