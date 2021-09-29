Who Is a Hoosier? Traveling Exhibit in DeMotte: Many people ask “What is a Hoosier?” — and while the term’s origins may be up for debate, a traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) looks at how people with many different backgrounds have come to take pride in the nickname. The DeMotte Library will host the exhibit until Oct. 2 at the DeMotte Public Library, 901 Birch St. SW, DeMotte. For more information about this exhibit, call 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org.
Magnificent Monday at DeMotte Library: Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. We will have themed stories and a related craft. Magnificent Monday is in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Lap-sit Story Time at Wheatfield Library: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10-10:40 a.m. Tuesdays, from Oct. 5-26. Registration is required.
Story Time at the DeMotte Library: Story Time for children ages 3-5 will be Wednesdays, Oct. 6-27 at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Registration required. For more information or to register, visit the DeMotte Library or call 219-987-2221.
Wheatfield Friends of the Library host first book sale: The Friends of the Wheatfield Library are hosting their first ever book sale: Dates and times are 1-5 p.m. Oct. 7; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9. Everything will be priced to sell! For more information, stop in the Wheatfield Library or call 219-956-3774.
Medicare 101 at Wheatfield, Rensselaer libraries: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the Wheatfield and Rensselaer libraries to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well. Those who would benefit and might want to attend would be: Anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well. The presentation will be at the Rensselaer Public Library on Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m., at the DeMotte Public Library on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m., and at the Wheatfield Public Library on Oct. 26 at 6:15 p.m.
Preschool STEM at DeMotte Library: Preschoolers ages 3-5 can participate in STEM at the DeMotte Library on Monday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. The children will discover and learn about all things related to “At The Orchard.” Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Teen Tuesday at Rensselaer Library: Calling all teens to join the Teen Library Board and help decide what future programming there will be! Get in on this amazing opportunity Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 4-5 p.m. All sixth-12th graders welcome. Refreshments will be served.