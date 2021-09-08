Magnificent Monday at DeMotte Library: Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the DeMotte library for Magnificent Monday at 10 a.m. Sept. 13. We will have themed stories and a related craft. Magnificent Monday is in the library’s handicapped-accessible west meeting room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Teen Tuesday at Rensselaer: Teen Tuesdays are back with some fun Minute-to-Win-it games and prizes for all contenders from 4-5 p.m. Sept. 14. Children in sixth to 12th grade are welcome to come have fun. Limit of eight, so register soon! For any questions, contact Janice at 219-866-5881, or stop by the Rensselaer Library.
Toddler Times at Rensselaer Library: Rensselaer will have Toddler Time for children between 2 and 3 years old at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Registration is appreciated and the limit is 12 children. Stop by the Rensselaer Library or call 219-866-5881 for more info.
September Book Discussions at Jasper County libraries: Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 to cover “There There” by Tommy Orange; Demotte’s Bookies will meet at either 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Sept. 21 to discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean; Rensselaer’s Men’s Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 22. While the men’s group was created for men, everyone is welcome to join; Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Book Discussion will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 23; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 to discuss “The Astronaut Wives Club” by Lily Koppel. To join a discussion or have any questions answered, please contact any JCPL location.
Find Your Story at the Rensselaer Library: Are you interested in researching your family history? Join us from 6-7:30 p.m Sept. 15 for genealogy help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. We also have a variety of genealogy books available for checkout and in-house use. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at 219-866-5881
”InbeTWEEN the Lines” book discussion at DeMotte Library: Calling all pre-teen readers! Children ages 8-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library for “InbeTWEEN the Lines” book discussion at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. We will be discussing “A Boy Called BAT” by Elana K. Arnold. The books are available for checkout at the circulation desk. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Healthcare 101 at Wheatfield, Rensselaer libraries: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the Wheatfield and Rensselaer libraries to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well.
Those who would benefit and might want to attend would be: Anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
The presentation will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 6:15 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Wheatfield Public Library; 6:15 p.m. Sept. 20 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Rensselaer Library; and 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the DeMotte Library.Who Is a Hoosier? traveling exhibit in DeMotte: Many people ask “What is a Hoosier?”— and while the term’s origins may be up for debate, a traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) looks at how people with many different backgrounds have come to take pride in the nickname. The DeMotte Library will host the exhibit until Oct. 2 at the DeMotte Public Library, 901 Birch St. SW, DeMotte.
For more information about this exhibit, call (219) 987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org.
Preschool STEM at DeMotte Library: Preschoolers ages 3-5 are invited to the DeMotte Library for Preschool STEM at 10 a.m. Sept. 20. Children will be able to participate in and discover all things related to things on the farm. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.