Artist Spotlight at Wheatfield Library
Her artwork will be on display throughout July until the end of August. Priscilla’s interests began as a young child growing up in Michigan, drawing things that she would see during her family’s weekly rides to the country.
This interest followed her through her schooling where she took several art classes. After taking a break to start a family and have a career, she was encouraged to return to painting after she retired.
Priscilla is presently involved with the Jasper County Art League and the Prairie Arts Counsel, where she had the opportunity to take more classes while working with other artists. She works with many different mediums and is always eager to learn something new.
She is currently working with Zentangle and Acrylic Pour projects along with her regular painting.
She believes that all types of artist creativity is amazing whether it be painting, pottery, dance, sewing, cooking, photography, music, acting, etc. In her opinion, the world would be less beautiful without out these activities.
If any artists are interested in displaying their work on the Wheatfield Library Art Wall, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Magnificent Monday at the DeMotte Library
Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday at 10 a.m. Aug. 2.
We will have themed stories and a related craft.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221