Wheatfield Friends of the Library host first book sale: The Friends of the Wheatfield Library are hosting their first ever book sale: Dates and times are 1-5 p.m. Oct. 7; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9. Everything will be priced to sell! For more information, stop in the Wheatfield Library or call 219-956-3774.
Medicare 101 at Wheatfield, Rensselaer libraries: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the Wheatfield and Rensselaer libraries to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well. The presentation will be at the Rensselaer Public Library on Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m., at the DeMotte Public Library on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m., and at the Wheatfield Public Library on Oct. 26 at 6:15 p.m.
Preschool STEM at DeMotte Library: Preschoolers ages 3-5 can participate in STEM at the DeMotte Library on Monday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. The children will discover and learn about all things related to “At The Orchard.” Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Teen Tuesday at Rensselaer Library: Calling all teens to join the Teen Library Board and help decide what future programming there will be! Get in on this amazing opportunity Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 4-5 p.m. All sixth-12th graders welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Lap-sit Story Time at Wheatfield Library: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10-10:40 a.m. Tuesdays, from Oct. 12-26. Registration is required.
Story Time at the DeMotte Library: Story Time for children ages 3-5 will be Wednesdays, Oct. 13-27 at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Registration required. For more information or to register, visit the DeMotte Library or call 219-987-2221.
Genealogy Help in Rensselaer: Are you interested in researching your family history? Join us from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help people learn how to search for family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. Registration is not required. For more information, call 219-866-5881