DeMotte’s Bookies will not be meeting this month.
Rensselaer’s Men’s Book Group will meet Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. in person or via Zoom to discuss “Bullwhip Days: The Slaves Remember” by James Mellon. The Men’s group was created for men, but anyone is welcome to join in person or via Zoom. Please contact Rachel at 219-866-5881 with any questions.
Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will meet June 24 at 1 p.m. to discuss “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. Please contact Rachel at 219-866-5881 with any questions.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee group will be gathering on Monday, June 28 at 2 p.m. to discuss The Vintage Teacup Club by Vanessa Greene.
