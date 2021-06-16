Listen to this article

DeMotte’s Bookies will not be meeting this month.

Rensselaer’s Men’s Book Group will meet Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. in person or via Zoom to discuss “Bullwhip Days: The Slaves Remember” by James Mellon. The Men’s group was created for men, but anyone is welcome to join in person or via Zoom. Please contact Rachel at 219-866-5881 with any questions.

Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will meet June 24 at 1 p.m. to discuss “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. Please contact Rachel at 219-866-5881 with any questions.

Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee group will be gathering on Monday, June 28 at 2 p.m. to discuss The Vintage Teacup Club by Vanessa Greene.

For more details or to reserve a copy, call or visit your local library.

Trending Videos